The mother of Baby Daniel*‚ the child who died from injuries he suffered after being beaten and held under boiling bath water‚ will find out on Friday if she will receive bail pending her sentencing on two counts of child abuse and neglect.

Daniel's body was found by paramedics at his Naturena home in June 2016‚ the majority of his body covered in burns he sustained in boiling bath water.

Last month‚ Maryke Cloete* and her boyfriend Tim Naidoo* were convicted for their roles in the death of the three-year-old at the high court in Johannesburg.

Naidoo was convicted on charges of child abuse and murder‚ as Judge Collin Matshitse sided with a state forensic pathologist who believed Naidoo had likely held the child under the boiling bath water as the final act in a series of abuse incidents.

Cloete was found guilty of two counts of abuse and neglect for turning a blind eye to the ongoing attacks that her little boy had suffered during his life.

The boyfriend was not the biological father of Baby Daniel.

Shortly after the couple's conviction on December 20‚ Cloete made it clear she wished to apply for bail pending her sentencing.