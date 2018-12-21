Christmas in jail for mother of murdered 'Baby Daniel'

The high court rejected the explanations given by the couple on how the child sustained the injuries he had at the time of his death. These included head and chest injuries, and bruising on his arms. He had also been submerged in a bathtub of hot water.

The court heard that so severe were the injuries that any one of them could have been the cause of death.

On Thursday, acting Judge Collin Matshitse found that the mother had caused the boy's death by not doing anything about the abuse he had suffered at the hands of her boyfriend.

The woman spent the night in prison following her conviction and was due to apply for her bail to be extended on Friday.

However, her new advocate, Ruan Hollamby, on Friday asked for a postponement so he could consult with his client.

Hollamby said he and the prosecution had agreed that January 3 2019 was a suitable date for her bail application. Matshitse agreed.