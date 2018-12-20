'Baby Daniel' justice - mother guilty of neglect, boyfriend guilty of murder

The mother of "Baby Daniel" who was severely beaten and burnt with boiling water was found guilty of child neglect and her boyfriend found guilty of murder on Thursday.

South Gauteng High Court acting judge Collin Matshise said that the state had proven its case against the two.

The court found that the mother – who is not being identified in order to protect her other children – had contributed to the death of the three-year-old boy by keeping quiet while knowing that her boyfriend was abusing him.

The mother and her boyfriend, who is not the child’s father, were accused of murder, child abuse and neglect. The state alleged that the pair assaulted the three-year-old with a blunt object and then burnt him with hot water.