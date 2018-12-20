South Africa

Couple who burnt child with boiling water to know their fate

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 20 December 2018 - 08:02
Image: 123RF/stockstudio44

Judgment is expected on Thursday in the case against a couple accused of beating a three-year-old and burning him with boiling water‚ ultimately leading to the boy's death.

The mother of the boy and her boyfriend‚ who is not the child’s father‚ stand accused of murder‚ child abuse and neglect. The state alleges that the pair assaulted the three-year-old with a blunt object and then burnt him with hot water.

"The deceased‚ during the early hours of June 25‚ was found in his bed having already passed away. The deceased died of blunt force injuries of the head and chest with 60% body surface area partial to full thickness burns‚" the indictment reads.

On Wednesday‚ the state and defence closed their cases at the South Gauteng High Court.

The matter was postponed to Thursday.

Women and Men Against Child Abuse’s founding director Miranda Jordan said the organisation was expecting a "strong" judgment from the court on Thursday.

"We are expecting a strong judgment so that it sends out a clear message that children are to be protected‚ cared for‚ nurtured and loved.

"The arrogance and lies shown by the mother and the aggression shown by her [the mother] throughout the trial to everyone in court shows a total lack of remorse and regret regarding the horrific abuse and death‚" said Jordan.

Source: TMG Digital.

