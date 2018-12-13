Trial in sight for Verulam stepdad accused of raping girl 900 times
A man accused of raping his 10-year-old stepdaughter more than 900 times will remain in custody while the prosecution team readies for trial.
The 44-year-old mechanic‚ who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the girl‚ appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court via live video stream from Westville Prison on Thursday.
He was arrested in June at his Rietvlei home after his stepdaughter confided in a neighbour about the alleged abuses.
The widower faces charges of rape‚ sexual assault‚ sexual grooming of a minor and exposing a minor child to pornography‚ with the state poised to add more charges.
He is also charged with child abuse relating to allegations that he prevented the girl from attending school.
He will appear in court again on January 11.