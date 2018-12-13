Trial in sight for Verulam stepdad accused of raping girl 900 times

He was arrested in June at his Rietvlei home after his stepdaughter confided in a neighbour about the alleged abuses.

The widower faces charges of rape‚ sexual assault‚ sexual grooming of a minor and exposing a minor child to pornography‚ with the state poised to add more charges.

He is also charged with child abuse relating to allegations that he prevented the girl from attending school.

He will appear in court again on January 11.