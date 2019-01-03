McDonald's customer attacks employee over plastic straws

A video of a man attacking a McDonald's employee over plastic straws has gone viral.

According to CNN, a Florida man, Daniel Taylor, became upset when he could not find plastic straws in the fast food chain outlet.



The video shows Taylor reaching for the female employee behind the counter and grabbing her. The employee, Yasmine James, fought back by repeatedly punching Taylor as the other employees tried to separate them.



He was arrested on multiple charges of simple battery by the St Petersburg police. The Florida city introduced an ordinance effective as of January 1 to regulate the use of plastic straws.



According to the the new rule, customers are only given straws on request and the establishment can give customers any kind of straw as an alternative to a plastic straw.



The video sparked responses on Twitter with some demanding that McDonald's act on the issue.