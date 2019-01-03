ANC bigwigs shower 'selfless' Mosunkutu with praise

Late Khabisi Mosunkutu was a selfless servant of the people and a dedicated member of the ANC, deputy finance minister Mondli Gungubele told hundreds of mourners attending the official provincial funeral of former Gauteng transport MEC in Soweto on Thursday.

“The ANC and our country are reeling in pain as comrade Kgabs was a rare breed. He was an embodiment of what is referred to as a versatile activist and a politician. The history of trade union movement in our country cannot be written without your name being prominent. Your passing has left a void that will prove difficult to fill,” said Gungubele during the service held at the Zoe Bible Church in Pimville.