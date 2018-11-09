Wife no longer trusts Bara with ex-MEC Khabisi Mosunkutu's treatment

"My husband will not get fair treatment at the hospital. I will have to take him elsewhere. It is going to be very expensive. I have told Dr Lebethe that I have no time for politics and lies.

"You can imagine me saying 'because I work here I would please take my husband in'. Where have you seen that? How can I do such a thing," she said.

Nonqaba was reacting to a story published in a local news website which said an internal report at the hospital showed that she told the physiotherapist that because she works at Bara, she wanted to bring her husband there "for physiotherapy and did not want to go to South Rand Hospital".

Sowetan reported on Wednesday that Mosunkutu was refused treatment at the hospital the previous day.

Nonqaba, 64, said her 69-year-old husband was refused treatment by a physiotherapist.

She said they were already in the consultation room when the physiotherapist refused to assist them and "rudely" told them to go to South Rand Hospital because it was closer to their home in Kibler Park, south of Johannesburg.