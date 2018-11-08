Ex-MEC's health is 'deteriorating'

Former Gauteng transport MEC Khabisi Mosunkutu's condition is deteriorating while he waits to receive physiotherapy after suffering a stroke.

This is according to his wife Nonqaba Mosunkutu, who spoke to Sowetan yesterday, moments after Gauteng health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa said the matter had been resolved.

"I have just given him his medication. uPapa is not getting any better. His condition is deteriorating and even today he has not received physiotherapy. We don't know what to do," said Mosunkutu.

Sowetan reported on Wednesday that Mosunkutu's husband was refused treatment at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital the day before.