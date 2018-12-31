Three men who allegedly robbed an employee at a farm outside Tzaneen before making their getaway in a bakkie belonging to the farmer have been arrested in Phalaborwa‚ Limpopo.

Among them was a man who escaped from custody with four others in Polokwane in November 2018‚ while being transported by police to court.

The Citizen reported that a manhunt was under way for the last remaining escapee. The others were rearrested.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said at 6am on December 30 2018 a farm employee in the Letsitele area near Tzaneen was accosted in his room by two men.

He was tied up with ropes and assaulted. The robbers took his belongings‚ including a mattress‚ a shotgun‚ two television sets‚ groceries and liquor.

They loaded the goods into a bakkie belonging to the farm owner and left.

Police were notified and a manhunt ensued.

The stolen vehicle was spotted at Namakgale in Phalaborwa‚ about 70km from the crime scene. It sped off‚ but the driver lost control and hit a boundary wall in the street.