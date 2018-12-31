'Taking the lives of innocent children is not a solution': Mpumalanga MEC

Mpumalanga community safety MEC Pat Ngomane is in shock after a mother was arrested for the deaths of her four children in Emalahleni.

“Our communities should seek help instead of resorting to extreme measures as a way to vent.”

Ngomane said people suffering from depression should contact social workers for help.

“Taking the lives of innocent children is not a solution to whatever problems parents encounter. Children have a right to life.”

The mother, 30, turned herself over to the police. She has been charged with four counts of murder.