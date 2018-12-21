WATCH | Sun City prison during a raid

Inside the prison there are several murals to uplift this “irrepressible spirit”.

One, with a beach and palm trees, is the backdrop to The Bible’s Hebrews 12:11.

“No discipline seems pleasant at the time, but painful. Later on, however, it produces a harvest of righteousness and peace for those who have been trained by it,” the verse reads.

One courtyard wall is lined with murals of a young Nelson Mandela with his boxing gloves on and the iconic photograph of Hector Pieterson, from the 1976 Soweto uprisings.

Popular books in cells included The Bible, crime novels by James Patterson, dictionaries and self-help books, such as Daniel Goleman’s Emotional Intelligence and Rick Warren’s The Purpose Driven Life. The logos of PSL teams, including Orlando Pirates and Moroka Swallows, loom over the sports field.

But between the smatterings of inspiration, reality is overwhelming.

A mural of a white tiger is captioned: “Aids. Maneater.” A pamphlet on a cell door instructs on how to “STOP THE SPREAD OF TB!”.