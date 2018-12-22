Woman shot dead in house robbery

A 36-year-old woman was shot dead in a house robbery on Friday night after the suspects made off with about R200.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the occupants of a house in Vergenoeg, Kwanomzamo, Humansdorp were sitting in the lounge when they heard a knock on the door at about 11pm.

“Upon opening the door, two armed males - both had firearms - entered the house and threatened the occupants. The suspects demanded cash and about R200 was handed over to the suspects,” Swart said.

“The suspects then allegedly went into the bedroom and fired several shots at someone who was sleeping. The suspects fatally wounded a 36-year-old female.”

Swart said the suspects fled the scene.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until her next-of-kin have been informed.