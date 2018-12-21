Four times robbers made off with stokvel cash this festive season

Thieves target stokvel groups because security is quite lax.

Stokvel treasurers often carry cash from banks and keep it at their homes until the day the money is split among members.

These are four times thieves have made off with people’s stokvel savings this festive season.

“Thieving” treasurer

A Jeffreys Bay woman allegedly lied to her stokvel group the entire year.

Each month, members paid their instalments and believed the woman was depositing the money into a bank savings account.

The group expected to divide more than R90,000 among its members at the beginning of December 2018, but the woman was nowhere to be found.

The club discovered that no deposits were ever made to the bank and opened a case of theft with the police.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday, December 19 2018.