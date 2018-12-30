Four foreign nationals bust for trying to get City of Joburg security jobs using false IDs.

“When they were questioned, all four suspects admitted that they bought fraudulent identity documents,” Mashaba said.

He said the suspects would appear in the Hillbrow Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

“I’m appealing to anyone who might have information on other security personnel that might have secured a job fraudulently to please come forward. The information will assist our law enforcement officials as they continue to investigate this case.

“Corruption has no place in this administration and we will work tirelessly, and in collaboration with institutions such as the Hawks, Saps and all other institutions within the criminal justice system to ensure that the residents of Johannesburg receive the quality services they deserve.

“I would also like to encourage people to report any fraud and corruption activities through our 24hour tipoff hotline 0800 002 587 or visit GFIS offices situated at 48 Ameshoff Street, Braamfontein,” Mashaba said.

- TMG Digital