Operations returning to normal at Badplaas after floods

By Staff Reporter - 30 December 2018 - 09:54
The Flood at Badplaas: The warm water pool and Hydro pools were affected.
Image: @ForeverResortSA via Twitter

Operations are beginning to return to normal at the Badplaas resort in Mpumalanga after being hit by flash floods on Friday.

In updates on Saturday, the resort’s owners, Forever Resorts SA, tweeted that the water supply had been restored and that both the coffee shop and hillside hut were open.

“Some of our guests are still enjoying their holiday at Badplaas,”” it added.

It said the resort’s spa had been cleaned was was open for bookings and treatments. The sauna and relaxation pool however remained closed.

“Contingency plans are in place to deal with clean-up operations to affected public areas and we are currently working alongside officials to ensure the safety of guests and staff.

"Both the resort and hotel will remain open and operational,” Kobus Tait, managing director of Forever Resorts SA, said earlier. 

- TMG Digital 

