South Africa

Johannesburg South homeowner gets home back from property hijackers

By Staff Reporter - 13 December 2018 - 17:13
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba says 35 hijacked properties have been handed back to their rightful owners. 'While there are a staggering 832 hijacked properties in Johannesburg, we are gradually winning the fight,' said Mashaba.
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba says 35 hijacked properties have been handed back to their rightful owners. 'While there are a staggering 832 hijacked properties in Johannesburg, we are gradually winning the fight,' said Mashaba.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

The city of Johannesburg has helped a homeowner in South Hills reclaim a property from a dozen people who were squatting on it.

Mayor Herman Mashaba said on Thursday that six men and six women were found on the property.

They have been arrested and will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning, to answer to charges of trespassing, malicious damage to property and contempt of court.

Alleged kingpin among 13 suspected property hijackers arrested in Turffontein

Law enforcement officers arrested 13 suspected property hijackers during a sting operation in Turffontein‚ south of Johannesburg‚ in the early hours ...
News
1 month ago

This means that a total of 35 properties previously in the hands of so-called property hijackers have been handed back to their rightful owners.

"While there are a staggering 832 properties confirmed to be hijacked in Johannesburg, we are gradually winning the fight against criminals and hijacked properties throughout the city," said Mashaba.

The operation was led by the city’s group forensic and investigation services unit in conjunction with the SA police and metro police.

Mashaba encouraged people to report unlawful activities through the city's 24-hour tipoff hotline on 0800 002 587.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Meet Minenhle Nxele, the man behind the scrap metal Madiba statue
Driver narrowly escapes attempted hijacking
X