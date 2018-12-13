Johannesburg South homeowner gets home back from property hijackers
The city of Johannesburg has helped a homeowner in South Hills reclaim a property from a dozen people who were squatting on it.
Mayor Herman Mashaba said on Thursday that six men and six women were found on the property.
They have been arrested and will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning, to answer to charges of trespassing, malicious damage to property and contempt of court.
This means that a total of 35 properties previously in the hands of so-called property hijackers have been handed back to their rightful owners.
"While there are a staggering 832 properties confirmed to be hijacked in Johannesburg, we are gradually winning the fight against criminals and hijacked properties throughout the city," said Mashaba.
The operation was led by the city’s group forensic and investigation services unit in conjunction with the SA police and metro police.
Mashaba encouraged people to report unlawful activities through the city's 24-hour tipoff hotline on 0800 002 587.