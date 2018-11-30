Disarray at SA borders to fuel DA campaign

The DA will use the issue of illegal border crossings in its campaign for next year's election.

This is to attract the middle and upper class voters who have expressed fears over their safety in the cities.

Yesterday, the official opposition party said it had visited the Limpopo-Zimbabwe border, KwaZulu-Natal-Mozambique border and North West - Botswana border where it uncovered a number of issues.

These included illegal cross-border trading, alleged social grant fraud, porous borders, lack of fencing, poor military patrolling and hijacking syndicates that were ferrying stolen vehicles across the borders.

DA spokesperson on immigration Jacques Julius yesterday blamed the ANC, saying it had left the borders in disarray.

"By allowing migrants into our country, we take upon ourselves the duties set forth in our constitution to provide services to the new entrants.

"The only responsible way to do this is to have a sound approach to recording and monitoring migration.

"This will give us the ability to plan effectively for the services we must provide, as well as to guarantee the security of everyone who finds themselves within our borders at all times," he said.