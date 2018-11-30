Newclare dad arrested for alleged abuse of four-year-old son

The father of a four-year-old boy from Newclare, Johannesburg, has been arrested after his son showed signs of being abused, police said on Friday.

Colonel Lungelo Dlamini, a police spokesperson, said the boy was treated at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital for burn wounds in July.

"It was suspected that he was burnt with a cigarette. He was treated and the abuse was reported to the police," said Dlamini.

The man was arrested on Wednesday following police investigations.

"He appeared at the Sophiatown Magistrate’s Court [on Thursday] and his case was postponed until the 16th of January 2019," Dlamini said.

He called on residents to report suspected child abuse.

"Any person who knows, or who fails to report a crime, especially serious and violent crimes against young children, may be guilty of an offence," Dlamini said.

The man was one of 27 people arrested for various crimes in the Sophiatown area this week.

Dlamini said others were arrested for, among other crimes, possession of drugs, armed robbery, housebreaking and theft, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and stealing a car.