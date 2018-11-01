Horror for patients at South Rand Hospital

Staff at South Rand Hospital, south of Johannesburg, are being investigated over two cases of alleged ill-treatment and neglect of patients.

This after a nurse allegedly burnt a stroke patient with hot bath water while a four-month pregnant woman is said to have been made to wait four hours for help and ended up miscarrying her baby.

Yesterday, Thomas Yika told Sowetan his sister Sarah, 55, who was admitted at the hospital after suffering a stroke that paralysed her from the waist down, ended up with burnt thighs from hot water.

"My sister did not feel anything because of her condition but started noticing the skin on her thighs was changing colour and peeling off," Yika said. The incident took place on October 16.

Yika, who laid a complaint with the hospital, said the nurse was giving his sister a bath in the tub when she left the hot water tap running.

Pictures, which Sowetan has seen, show Sarah badly burnt on both her thighs.

In another horror story, just two weeks later, a four-months pregnant woman has claimed she was made to wait four hours for help because she apparently owed the hospital R70 from a previous visit.

Palesa Mathaila, 29, ended up miscarrying her baby on the day after experiencing complications.

Palesa's mother Annah Mathaila, 51, told Sowetan that staff at the hospital abused them when they asked for urgent help for her daughter.