Do you have the skills that SA needs right now? New survey reveals all
Software development‚ IT‚ midlevel management‚ engineering and specialist accounting positions are what SA companies want to fill the most.
With those in these positions steadily being snapped up by overseas businesses because of their skills and higher wage offers‚ the pressure is now on recruiting agencies to find‚ attract and persuade people in these fields to stay in the country.
