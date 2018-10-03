Reuben Peterson also had a message for Cele after showing him his four-year-old daughter‚ who was robbed of a mother by a suspected gangster’s bullet.

“What do I say to this child?” he asked before he turned and kissed the girl on the forehead.

The child sat on his lap and looked oblivious to what was happening around her.

“My wife died innocently. I hope and pray it is all not in vain and that this does not happen to another family…I hope this is the last.”

It was the killing of Peterson’s wife that plunged Westbury into chaos last Friday.

The community took to the streets‚ asking the police to arrest those responsible‚ along with officers at the local police station who were allegedly in cahoots with drug lords and gangsters.

Cele’s visit to the area on Tuesday was in response to violent protests‚ which left a Rea Vaya bus station partially burnt and damaged.

After listening to members of the community at the meeting‚ Cele made a string of promises.

He promised that an investigation had been instituted into the alleged behaviour at Sophiatown police station and would deliver results in a week.

“Police will investigate those you say are corrupt and we would like to work with you to give us information so we immediately act on that‚” he said.