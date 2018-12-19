South Africa

NPA issues arrest warrant for Grace Mugabe

By Nico Gous - 19 December 2018 - 11:56
Former President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace Mugabe.
Image: Sunday Times

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has issued an arrest warrant for former Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe.

Minority rights group AfriForum announced this during a press conference on Wednesday in Centurion.

“We can report that the warrant of arrest has been issued for Grace Mugabe,” said AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel.

“It seems that justice is going to take place and we are looking forward to this matter going forward.”

