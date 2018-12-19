Banyana Banyana's preparations for next year's Fifa Women’s World Cup will step up a gear when they participate in the Cyprus Women’s Cup in February.

Coach Desiree Ellis' charges have been drawn in Group A together with Czech Republic‚ Finland and Korea DPR.

The Cyprus tournament brings to seven the number of international matches‚ including Sweden‚ Netherlands and USA‚ that Banyana are scheduled to play before the World Cup in France next year.

Reacting to the news‚ Ellis said playing against top quality opposition will give their World Cup preparations impetus.

“Everyone says we are in a tough group at the World Cup‚ which is true‚ but then again no one said it can’t be done.

"The players‚ as well as the technical team‚ will gain invaluable experience with the matches lined-up for our preparation‚” she said.