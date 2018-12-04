North West to fire six mayors, one already axed
Six mayors in the North West, four of whom invested municipality money into VBS mutual bank, are expected to be recalled in the next seven days. One mayor has already been recalled.
This was the decision taken by the ANC’s North West provincial task team on Tuesday in Potchefstroom.
ANC provincial spokesperson Kabelo Mataboge said the decision was taken basically because those mayors were absent mayors which contributed in their municipalities to struggle financially.
“They have not been able to recoup the money that they illegally invested in the VBS mutual bank,” he said.
Kagisano Molopo mayor Bitsa Lenkopane was recalled to restore public confidence in the ANC and to restore order, efficient and effective service delivery. Lenkopane was condemned for bringing instability within her municipality.
Meanwhile DR Ruth Segomotsi Mompati mayor Boitumelo Mahlangu, Madibeng mayor Jostine Mothibi, Moretele mayor Andries Monaheng and Mahikeng mayor Betty Diakanyo will be axed due to their involvement in the VBS mutual bank investments. Maquassi Hills mayor Noni Kgabi and Mamusa mayor Aaron Motswana will be fired for lack of good and clean governance.
“We do so precisely because the roles and responsibility of mayors of the ANC is to play political oversight of the decisions that are taken by councils and to guide those councils.
Therefore, it means that our mayors, who are deployees of the ANC, were basically absent mayors and today those municipalities are struggling financially,” Mataboge said.
He said the provincial task team has tasked premier Job Mokgoro to also reshuffle his cabinet within 48 hours.