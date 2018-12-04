North West to fire six mayors, one already axed

Six mayors in the North West, four of whom invested municipality money into VBS mutual bank, are expected to be recalled in the next seven days. One mayor has already been recalled.

This was the decision taken by the ANC’s North West provincial task team on Tuesday in Potchefstroom.

ANC provincial spokesperson Kabelo Mataboge said the decision was taken basically because those mayors were absent mayors which contributed in their municipalities to struggle financially.

“They have not been able to recoup the money that they illegally invested in the VBS mutual bank,” he said.