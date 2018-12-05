Mkhwebane acts on Zondi's plea

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has called for an investigation into the police's witness protection programme after a witness in the Tim Omotoso rape trial lodged a complaint with her office.

Cheryl Zondi, 22, who was the first witness to testify against Omotoso, launched a foundation in Johannesburg yesterday which she said would help woman and children who have been abused by spiritual leaders.

Zondi said her experiences as a witness in the case had also pushed her to lodge a complaint requesting Mkhwebane to investigate problems within the witness protection programme.

Mkhwebane said Zondi's complaint warranted an urgent meeting with the ministers of police and justice, noting that she was concerned that the victims of abuse were exposed to secondary victimisation within the system.

"The matter is so serious and so scary that apparently there is information that there is money which is promised to whoever can take the life of Cheryl and the other girls," said the public protector.

"It's very urgent and we are trying our very best to meet."