Nepotism rules Prasa, says ex-boss

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) is riddled with nepotism and conflict of interest where senior employees employ their relatives and give their spouses business.

This is according to former acting CEO of Prasa Collins Letsoalo who had in December 2016 requested employees to declare business interests and disclose blood relations with other employees.

"The results were shocking to say the least; we found massive conflict of interest and what looked like the highest form of nepotism," Letsoalo said.

He said an employee who worked in his office had his wife doing business with the company. He said there were instances were people were "bused in from the Eastern Cape" to be given jobs in the organisation. "You have someone having 12 relatives working in the same department."

He was addressing a media briefing in Pretoria in which he also accused former Prasa chairperson Popo Molefe of lying under oath about his purported "350% salary hike".

Letsoalo was dismissed over the salary he was getting, even though the North Gauteng High Court ruled in April last year that he was entitled to the same package as his predecessor Lucky Montana.

At the time of Letsoalo's dismissal, Molefe said the former acting CEO should have known that he cannot get the same package as Montana who earned R5.9m.

Letsoalo said his matter was never about the salary increase.