Court order keeps trains on tracks

The rail agency has been given a lifeline by the court after it rescinded a notice to suspend its safety permit that would have seen millions of commuters stranded today.

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has allowed the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) to continue providing rail services, but with strict conditions. Prasa is required to comply with the safety requirements prescribed by the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) in its safety permit.

It was further instructed to provide periodic feedback to the regulator and judge Cassim Sardiwalla, who issued the order, on the compliance.

The regulator issued Prasa with a suspension notice on October 5 for non-compliance following a collision between two trains in which more than 300 people were injured in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni.