The City of Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for transport‚ Brett Herron‚ has described the compromise reached between the Rail Safety Regulator and Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)‚ which has been made an order of court‚ as a “mixed blessing”.

In terms of the court order‚ Prasa must comply with the safety requirements set out by the regulator‚ which has rescinded a suspension notice it issued to the rail services provider a week ago.

Herron said that on the one hand‚ he was relieved that a total shutdown of Metrorail services had been avoided‚ which would have been a disaster for the city and for the hundreds of thousands of passengers who relied on the service‚ despite its state of crisis‚ for their daily commute.

“On the other hand‚ the safety concerns and service conditions that led the Rail Safety Regulator to issue Prasa with a notice of intention to withdraw its operating permit prevail. Those unsafe and horrifying conditions have not been resolved overnight and remain. So the problem has not been resolved‚” Herron said on Sunday.

He said the city and the province had negotiated an agreement with Prasa which would see a dedicated Rail Enforcement Unit introduced onto the rail network this coming week.