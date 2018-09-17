Ex-ANC employee Velile Present in court for decision on bail application

A former Luthuli House employee implicated in a cash-in-transit heist is expected to hear the fate of his bail application today in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Today.

Errol Velile Present, along with his co-accused accused Itumeleng Manama, Bheki Biyela and Zakhele Zondi are charged with armed robbery and the possession of hijacked motor vehicles.

The accused were arrested on July 6 and 7. Four hijacked vehicles were recovered, two of which were apparently used in a heist outside Capitec Bank in Elias Motsoaledi Road, Soweto in July.

During the last court appearance on Thursday, last week, Colonel Solomon Mabasa testimony, the investigating officer in the matter, confirmed that Present could not be linked to two other heists in North West.