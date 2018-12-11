N1, N2 among Mzansi's deadliest highways

The N1 route which runs through four provinces is the most dangerous road in SA, with 92 people having lost their lives on it this year alone.

This is according to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

The infamous road which runs from Cape Town, through Bloemfontein, Johannesburg, Pretoria, Polokwane and Beit Bridge near the border with Zimbabwe, had 161 deaths by the end of the past festive season, with more than half of the deaths (84) occurring in Limpopo.

In October, 26 people died in a pile up on the N1 between Gauteng and Limpopo.

This brought the number of people dying to 40 within two months on the same stretch between Mookgophong and Modimolle.

The N2, which runs through Cape Town, East London, Durban, and Ermelo, has accounted for 86 deaths in this pre-festive season.

The N3 has so far recorded 46 deaths, the R61 in the Eastern Cape near Queenstown 35 deaths, and the N4 34 fatalities.

The N14 accounted for 32 deaths, the N12 recorded 17 deaths and the R34 in the Free State between Heilbron and Frankfort has seen 12.