South Africa

AfriForum suspends Western Cape member for assault

By Staff Reporter - 13 December 2018 - 14:00
AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel.
AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel.
Image: Deaan Vivier/Gallo Images

AfrForum has suspended one of its branch members after an assault that put the victim in hospital.

AfriForum said on Thursday that the suspended Western Cape branch member had been arrested for assault. His name could not yet be made public.

"Another AfriForum member from the same branch came across the incident‚ after which he organised for the victim to be taken to hospital and then also made an eyewitness statement to the police‚" the organisation said in a statement.

Kallie Kriel‚ AfriForum’s CEO‚ said the organisation condemned "all forms of violence and the violation of a person’s dignity‚ irrespective of who the victim or perpetrator is".

"Any person who makes themselves guilty of any form of violence or the violation of someone’s dignity‚ must carry the consequences."

No further details were immediately available.

- TMG Digital.

READ MORE:

Complaints pour in over Andile Mngxitama's 'kill whites speech'

The SA Human Rights Commission said on Monday it had received multitudes of complaints through its social media platforms against Black First Land ...
News
2 days ago

EFF leader Julius Malema in court after land grab calls

EFF leader Julius Malema is expected to appear in the North Gauteng High Court on Wednesday in a case related to his call on supporters to invade ...
News
1 day ago

BLF stands by call to kill white people

The call to kill five white people for every black person killed has been taken out of context, says Black First Land First.
News
1 day ago

AfriForum may seek to have Malema and EFF declared bankrupt

Kriel added that AfriForum would use the money recovered from Malema and the EFF to fight expropriation without compensation and landgrabs in court.
News
25 days ago

AfriForum obtains two costs orders against the EFF

AfriForum obtained two costs orders in separate cases against the EFF in the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday.
News
28 days ago

AfriForum targets provincial health bosses for wasting taxpayers' money

Lobby group AfriForum have levelled their sights on the national health department‚ insisting they will lay criminal charges against provincial ...
News
1 month ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Meet Minenhle Nxele, the man behind the scrap metal Madiba statue
Driver narrowly escapes attempted hijacking
X