AfrForum has suspended one of its branch members after an assault that put the victim in hospital.

AfriForum said on Thursday that the suspended Western Cape branch member had been arrested for assault. His name could not yet be made public.

"Another AfriForum member from the same branch came across the incident‚ after which he organised for the victim to be taken to hospital and then also made an eyewitness statement to the police‚" the organisation said in a statement.

Kallie Kriel‚ AfriForum’s CEO‚ said the organisation condemned "all forms of violence and the violation of a person’s dignity‚ irrespective of who the victim or perpetrator is".

"Any person who makes themselves guilty of any form of violence or the violation of someone’s dignity‚ must carry the consequences."

No further details were immediately available.

