Complaints pour in over Andile Mngxitama's 'kill whites speech'

Lobby group AfriForum has instructed its legal team to prepare court documents to lay a charge of hate speech against Mngxitama. The court papers are expected to be filed at the Equality Court on Tuesday.

AfriForum deputy CEO said Mngxitama's latest remarks were "blatant hate speech and incitement of violence", and that the organisation would "fight it with the necessary earnestness".

In the court documents, AfriForum said it would request that Mngxitama be ordered to pay R500,000 to an organisation campaigning towards battling hate speech.

BLF has since defended its president, saying he had been speaking in the context of self-defence.

It was believed that Mngxitama had been responding to a statement by billionaire Johann Rupert about the taxi industry.

Rupert mentioned during a recent and much-talked-about interview with Power FM that he had a long-time friend in the taxi industry whom he referred to as the chairman of the taxi association.

Rupert said: “Jabu [Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza] and I have one thing in common: He’s chairman of the [South African Black] Taxi Association and one of the first [partners] in Business Partners was the taxi association. So I also have my own army. When those red guys [EFF supporters] come, they’ve gonna have to remember the taxi association.”

Business Partners is the company the Ruperts started in 1981 to support small businesses.

Mabuza was involved with the South African Black Taxi Association (SABTA) during and after apartheid. SABTA was established in 1979 and comprised of local taxi associations.

The EFF took exception and accused the billionaire of suggesting that people in the industry would protect him from the red berets.

This, according to BLF spokesperson Lindsay Maasdorp, was inciting black-on-black violence and the BLF "couldn’t allow that to happen".

During his speech, Mngxitama told his supporters to retaliate should they be attacked by taxi bosses.

"Johann Rupert says if we touch him he is going to unleash upon us the taxi-industry people.

"Now here is a message to Johann Rupert: pay the taxi industry bosses, but here is the deal: for each one person that is being killed by the taxi industry, we kill five white people."