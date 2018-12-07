PSL, SABC BROADCAST DEAL COLLAPSES AGAIN

"Despite a further undertaking by the SABC yesterday that they would provide a written document recording the terms of the existing agreement between the SABC and the eaguefirst thing this morning, that has not been delivered.I have consequently been left with no option but to inform the SABC, the relevant inisters and all the participants in football that the SABC is not permitted to continue radio coverage at any matches under the auspices of the league," the letter, signed by Madlala.

A deal regarding radio rights between the cash-strapped, scandalhit SABC and the league reportedly fell apart due to public broadcaster requiring the PSL to carry production costs amounting to more than R40-million a year, in order for them to continue broadcasting local matches.