'Resignations set SABC back years'

The Communication Workers' Union (CWU) welcomed the exodus of the board, however, it warned that it could destabilise the troubled SABC. CWU general secretary Aubrey Tshabalala, whose union has been at loggerheads with the board over its aim to retrench workers, said the board members made their own lives difficult by failing to cooperate with new communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

"The board left an axe hanging over the workers. However, we are happy with the stance of the minister in relation to retrenchments. We don't think they should proceed with the retrenchments," Tshabalala said. The board had wanted to retrench almost 1,000 permanent employees and 1,200 freelancers.

Media Monitoring Africa's William Bird said what was happening at the SABC was a "deliberately engineered crisis to collapse the board, the question that must be asked is why? Why collapse an independent board?"

Bird said the board had shown that it was independent and the governing party didn't like that. He cited the government's refusal to grant the cash-strapped SABC a bailout as an example of its unhappiness with the board.