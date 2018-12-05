Eskom wants state to take on R100bn debt

Eskom is to ask the government to take R100bn of its debt onto its own balance sheet as part of a package of measures to turn the troubled company around.

While the move would give Eskom relief, it would add another two percentage points to the government’s debt-to-GDP ratio and could be seen as negative by credit ratings agencies.

Currently, Eskom operates thanks to a R350bn debt guarantee from the government, which has been flagged as the biggest risk to the fiscus.

Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza, who along with the utility’s officials is on an investor roadshow to London and the US, said in an interview on Tuesday that "cost compression, revenue enhancements and debt relief are the core of the turnaround strategy".

The size of the proposed debt relief was R100bn and would entail government "taking that into its own balance sheet".

Eskom, which supplies most of SA’s electricity, has massed R419bn of debt over the past 10 years due to its huge capital build programme.

It is now unable to pay interest costs from revenue earned and must borrow to service its debt. Interest costs over the next three years are projected to be R250bn.

Overall debt is projected to rise to R600bn over three years if debt levels are not contained.

In a sign of investors’ jitters about the utility’s finances, its $1.25bn eurobonds maturing in 2025 fell the most in two weeks on Tuesday, with the yield rising 14 basis points to 8.91%.

The yield, which moves inversely to the price, reached a 2018 low of 6.1% in February, following the appointment of a new board the month before. The benchmark government bond due 2026 barely moved.

While Eskom officials mooted the idea of R100bn of debt relief to investors in London this week, Mabuza said that they had not yet met with the Treasury to discuss the possibility of a debt bail-out.

The power utility’s turnaround plan has been submitted to cabinet for consideration.