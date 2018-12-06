Load-shedding delays matric marking process
Load-shedding has delayed the capturing of matric markings in provincial education departments.
The 2018 National Senior Certificate examinations concluded last week and marking has commenced in all the nine provinces.
Director-General (DG) for Basic Education Matanzima Mweli said he will address the load-shedding issue with the CEO of Eskom, Phakamani Hadebe.
Matanzima has been visiting marking centres across the country.
So far he has been to Limpopo, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, and said the marking is proceeding well.
“We unfortunately lost a marker at Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal at Pietermaritzburg Girl’s High marking centre due to an illness. The province is providing psychological services and markers are continuing with their work,” Matanzima said.
Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said a total of 44 505 markers have been appointed to mark across the 141 marking centres.
“To ensure that every subject is marked according to a common standardised marking guidlines, a total of 155 national meetings were hosted at the department. It is anticipated that all marking will be completed next week on Saturday,” Mhlanga said.
He said after that the Umalusi standardisation process will take place.
“Minister Angie Motshekga will then announce the 2018 results at an event on the 3rd of January 2019,” Mhlanga said.