Load-shedding delays matric marking process

Load-shedding has delayed the capturing of matric markings in provincial education departments.

The 2018 National Senior Certificate examinations concluded last week and marking has commenced in all the nine provinces.

Director-General (DG) for Basic Education Matanzima Mweli said he will address the load-shedding issue with the CEO of Eskom, Phakamani Hadebe.

Matanzima has been visiting marking centres across the country.

So far he has been to Limpopo, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, and said the marking is proceeding well.