Tributes paid to son of soil Msimang

Friends and family of the late ANC stalwart Mendi Msimang gathered yesterday at Turbine Hall in Johannesburg to celebrate his life.

Msimang died on Monday after a long illness.

The service was attended by ANC bigwigs and union leaders, including Mathews Phosa, Kgalema Motlanthe and Gauteng premier David Makhura.

The venue was decorated in ANC colours while a picture slide showing moments shared between Msimang and his family played out in the background.

Msimang's former PA Gugu Mtshali, who is married to Motlanthe, described him as a hard worker and a perfectionist.

Msimang, a former ANC treasurer-general, also served as SA's high commissioner in London from 1995 until 1998. He was the widower of the late Manto Tshabalala-Msimang who served as health minster.

"He was hands on and cared about people," said Mtshali.

She said Msimang was a father figure to those who worked under him.

"Uncle Mendi and I worked together for 10 beautiful and fruitful years. During this time I came to know the man who became my hero," she said.

Mtshali recalled special moments, including when Msimang gave a heart-warming speech at her wedding. Motlanthe said SA had lost one of its most distinguished sons.

He said Msimang was among the first leaders to leave the country after the banning of the ANC by the apartheid regime.