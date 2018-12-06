From courts to parliament, load-shedding does not discriminate

Courts and parliament buildings are not excluded from SA's load-shedding woes, as was seen in the last two weeks.

Some people might have thought that Eskom would resist flipping the switch for state and legal proceedings - but that couldn't be further from the truth, as was apparent in the last two weeks.

Below are three times we've seen that load-shedding does not discriminate. Courts and parliament are just as much fair game as everybody else!

A dark day in parliament

At around 10am on Wednesday 5 December, it was lights out at the parliamentary precinct in Cape Town.

The compound is of course equipped with generators, which kicked in shortly afterwards. But for just a little while, MPs got to appreciate the frustration that the rest of the country feels when darkness prevails.

The power went out just as the justice portfolio committee was applying its mind to the DA's request to hasten the removal of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office.