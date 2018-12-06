Moswane offers help to matrics

A master's graduate who witnessed his high school classmate's battle to gain entry to universities because of a lack of resources and knowledge has written a learner guide book that has assisted over 140 rural and township schools.

Mafule Moswane, 26, from Ga-Masemola in Limpopo said many people who are privileged enough to have access to information on universities' and career options are ignorant about the challenges pupils in township and rural schools have to further their education.

"It's very easy for people to say 'just Google'. You can't Google something when you don't even know what you are looking for. Most of them have never had anyone in their family or even community that went to university."

He said when he was in his first year at Wits University studying towards his undergraduate degree in geography and environmental studies, he was haunted by the school mates he had left behind.

Moswane said he was also battling with moving from a school that taught in African languages to a university space where everything was taught in English. He said he would be judged in his classes for speaking English that was not fluent.