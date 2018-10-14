Mohale Mashigo tackles futuristic tales

TITLE: Intruders

AUTHOR: Mohale Mashigo

PUBLISHER: Picador Africa

REVIEWER: Karabo Ledwaba

Dressed in a warm fuzzy jersey in the first heat wave of the season, award-winning author Mohale Mashigo made an interesting sight after arriving in Johannesburg from a cold Cape.

A ghost of a smile appeared on my face as I realised the vibrant author was also like the intruders she wrote about in her book filled with futuristic African tales of protagonists and heroes that do not seem to quite belong.

"I grew up in a house with no books," the Soweto-born writer said.

But she said she was lucky enough to have a father who realised her interest in reading and bought her interesting magazines to try and quench her thirst for literature.

"I first started reading books in school when I would take books out from the library. The first time I read a book about black people was when I read The Color Purple.

"When I read Nervous Conditions, I realised that black people that are like me can also be in books," Mashigo said.