Boy 'stabs' stepdad trying to save mom

An eight-year-old boy allegedly stabbed his stepfather several times as he tried to protect his mom, who was being attacked by the man with a knife.

The boy's effort was however futile, as his mother succumbed to her injuries.

Police said the 41-year-old man stabbed his 35-year-old lover in front of her three children, aged 10 months, four and eight years, in their rented room in Tornado in KwaThema, Springs, on the east rand, on Monday morning.

This happened as the country is observing 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said the boy came out of the house crying as he ran to the police station, about a kilometre away.

"The boy was running very fast . crying out loudly. I saw people running in the direction of the house," he said.

The neighbour said he also went to the house, where he found people trying to break down the door. "Someone came with a spade; I took it and broke the window.

"I could not believe my eyes when I pulled the curtain. The toddler [10 months] was holding on to his mother, crying. He was soaked in blood.

"The mother was trying to move but she was in a lot of pain. The four-year-old child stood next to his bleeding mother, motionless."