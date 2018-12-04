Cleaner turned author on mission to get youths reading in home languages

A new isiNdebele novel has made headlines – written by Siphetheni Ncube, who works as a cleaner for Selimathunzi presenter and actor Siphesihle Vazi.

Based on Ncube’s life, the book contains two short stories on hardship, heartbreak and resilience.

Hailing from Bulawayo in Zimbabwe, she has been writing since the age of 12, something she started doing as a hobby. “I just never stopped writing. I would buy a book, write until it was full and buy another one. I had a large pile,” she said.

She then began to forge relationships in the publishing industry on a Facebook page where she was offered help to publish the first few copies of her book.

“It was a dream come true. I just sat and cried,” Ncube says about the first time she held a copy of the book.

IsiNdebele is no longer a widely spoken language in Zimbabwe, a dilemma that has left Ncube frustrated as more and more youths are not able to perform well academically in the language. This has inspired her to help more schools cultivate a reading culture and develop pupils’ love for isiNdebele literature.

It was her passion for culture that inspired Vazi, who then helped republish the book through his company, Rise Vukani Management Services. He had already promoted the first copies on his social media pages to allow Ncube to reach larger audiences.

“I then decided, let me take my time – with her permission of course – and let’s redo the whole thing. Let’s make sure it’s up to scratch, that it’s readable and that it is in the correct format,” says Vazi.