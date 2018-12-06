Another worker hurt at FNB gig
While SA is still shocked by the tragic death of a rigger at FNB Stadium, another person got injured on Monday.
Siyabonga Ngonze died while rigging lights for the Global Citizen Festival that took place on Sunday.
The second person sustained an ankle injury while equipment was being taken down. The man was taken to Milpark Hospital where he is recuperating. According to Gearhouse SA, the second incident occurred when a speaker box on a forklift started to vibrate during transit.
Gearhouse SA national marketing manager Robyn D'Alessandro said in a statement: "Unfortunately, the speaker was already falling and hit his ankle as he stepped forward."
Ngonze, from the Eastern Cape, started working for Gearhouse in 2016 as a regular freelance rigger.
Asked if Gearhouse was complying with safety standards, D'Alessandro said: "Gearhouse adheres to rigorous international safety standards and takes great precaution to prevent this type of incident. It has been in operation for 25 years, and to date this tragic incident has been the only fatality.
"We are taking the accident very seriously and are assisting the relevant authorities with a full investigation."
South African Roadies Association president Freddie Nyathela said people dying and exploitation of workers in the stage production industry were caused by lack of regulation.