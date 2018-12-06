Another worker hurt at FNB gig.

While SA is still shocked by the tragic death of a rigger at FNB Stadium, another person got injured on Monday.

Siyabonga Ngonze died while rigging lights for the Global Citizen Festival that took place on Sunday.

The second person sustained an ankle injury while equipment was being taken down. The man was taken to Milpark Hospital where he is recuperating. According to Gearhouse SA, the second incident occurred when a speaker box on a forklift started to vibrate during transit.

Gearhouse SA national marketing manager Robyn D'Alessandro said in a statement: "Unfortunately, the speaker was already falling and hit his ankle as he stepped forward."