Small contractor builds roads and creating jobs for the youth

Mncedisi Twantwa is not only happy that his company is responsible for building a slip road in Msikaba, but also because through the project he has been able to create 32 much-needed jobs.

Twantwa owns Krweba Trading, an SMME contracted to do work on the Msikaba South haul road project near Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape.

“In terms of experience, yes I can say we benefited as a company as this was my second time building a slip road. I’m happy with the outcomes hopefully we’ll get more work.”

Twantwa said before working on this project his company was building access roads.

“This is my second slip road that I’ve done and its quite a challenge because this side there aren’t many concrete roads,” he said.