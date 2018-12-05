Small contractor builds roads and creating jobs for the youth
Mncedisi Twantwa is not only happy that his company is responsible for building a slip road in Msikaba, but also because through the project he has been able to create 32 much-needed jobs.
Twantwa owns Krweba Trading, an SMME contracted to do work on the Msikaba South haul road project near Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape.
“In terms of experience, yes I can say we benefited as a company as this was my second time building a slip road. I’m happy with the outcomes hopefully we’ll get more work.”
Twantwa said before working on this project his company was building access roads.
“This is my second slip road that I’ve done and its quite a challenge because this side there aren’t many concrete roads,” he said.
Krweba Trading partnered with Aveng who assisted the company with assistance and advice on the project.
“They have assisted us on how to put together the steel fixing and we’ve done a lot more concrete work.”
“I’ve learnt to build a slip road. They also taught us how to do the side drains,” he said.
He is also proud to be able to help create employment opportunities in the Eastern Cape where unemployment is high.
“I have about 32 people working for me and they come from different areas,” he said, adding that he initially had only 12 employees.
Working on the project has added invaluable experience to his company and he hopes that it will stand it in good stead going forward.
He said getting more work would also ensure more people remain employed which would benefit the local economy and community at large.
-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.