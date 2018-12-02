Patricia de Lille reveals name of new political party - GOOD

Former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille on Sunday revealed the name of her new political party that plans to contest the 2019 elections.

The name of the new party is “GOOD”.

“Today I am proud to… announce the movement is named GOOD. The movement’s name and identity is here for all of you to see‚” De Lille said in a statement.

“It is a simple and authentic name that says quite boldly what we stand for and that we are here to disrupt politics as usual. It is rallying call to GOOD South Africans to resuscitate the project of optimism and reconciliation.”

De Lille said she had been encouraged by the response to her call two weeks ago for people to join her in “building a movement that will save our country”.