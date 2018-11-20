The more the merrier, for Aunt Pat

Former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille on Sunday announced her intentions to launch a new political party after being squeezed out of the DA.

The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania veteran and former leader of the Independent Democrats believes the country has ample space for yet another political party in the market.

This is a shift from the view she has held ever since she and then DA leader Helen Zille began talking about collapsing the ID into the DA.

Back then De Lille was of the view that there was a realignment of forces in SA politics and that the future lied in the formation of a single and mega opposition party to take on the ANC. She believed that voters were no longer interested in ineffective smaller parties, but wanted an opposition that can demonstrate the ability to unseat the ANC.

Her decision to form a new party as well as the DA's failure to convince other opposition parties to formally join forces with it means that the much spoken about "realignment" project has finally failed.

What now looks most likely to be the future of our politics is a possibility of coalition governments and tactical alliances at local; provincial and - possibly - national levels.