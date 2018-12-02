Two arrested for murder of municipal chief whip
Two people have been arrested for the murder of the Sakhisizwe municipality chief whip‚ Thanduxolo Nobhongoza.
DispatchLIVE reported that the ANC chief whip of the Eastern Cape municipality was killed by an unknown number of people while walking to his neighbour’s house on Thursday afternoon at around 4.30pm.
It also reported that a neighbour‚ who was too afraid to be named‚ had seen two men emerging from a building. She heard shots and saw them running to a dark blue Polo with Gauteng registration plates that drove away.
Hawks spokesperson captain Anelisa Feni said the suspects‚ aged 34 and 45‚ were arrested on Saturday in their respective homes at Tsolo and Elliot.
The arrests were the result of a joint operation by the Hawks and various police units.
The suspects are expected to face a charge of murder when they appear in the Cala Magistrate’s Court on Monday. “Further charges cannot be ruled out‚” said Feni.
ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi told DispatchLIVE that his death was a great loss not only to the ruling party but to Cala residents as well.
"After hearing the news [of his killing] on Thursday I could not sleep as I knew that his death does not only affect his family but the people of Sakhisizwe and the organisation‚" Ngcukayitobi said.
Source: TMG Digital.