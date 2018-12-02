Two people have been arrested for the murder of the Sakhisizwe municipality chief whip‚ Thanduxolo Nobhongoza.

DispatchLIVE reported that the ANC chief whip of the Eastern Cape municipality was killed by an unknown number of people while walking to his neighbour’s house on Thursday afternoon at around 4.30pm.

It also reported that a neighbour‚ who was too afraid to be named‚ had seen two men emerging from a building. She heard shots and saw them running to a dark blue Polo with Gauteng registration plates that drove away.

Hawks spokesperson captain Anelisa Feni said the suspects‚ aged 34 and 45‚ were arrested on Saturday in their respective homes at Tsolo and Elliot.