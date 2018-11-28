Cecilia Steyn has many tattoos on her body and each one of them has a meaning‚ including the one she has of the SA Communist Party (SACP) badge.

“I have an SACP badge ... I was a member of the SACP and the ANC Women’s League‚” she said‚ while explaining the meaning of each of the tattoos she has.

Cecilia‚ Zak Valentine and Marcel Steyn are accused of murdering 11 people from 2012 to 2016‚ as well as robbery‚ aggravated assault‚ racketeering‚ possession of an unlicensed firearm‚ fraud and identity theft. They have pleaded not guilty.

On Wednesday‚ during cross-examination at the South Gauteng High Court‚ prosecutor Gerrit Roberts asked Steyn to go through each of the tattoos she has on her body and explain their meaning.

“There is a deeper meaning of some kind behind a tattoo‚ you agree?” Roberts asked. She agreed.

Among the other tattoos she has is one of Jesus and a Chinese dragon.

“The Chinese dragon is for a friend of mine who passed away. She was born in the year of the dragon‚” Steyn said.

Other tattoos include an eye‚ a spider‚ a wolf and Egyptian symbols.

“The spider symbolises patience. There is nothing as patient as a spider and patience is something I need to learn.”