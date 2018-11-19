A three-year wage agreement was struck last week between Sibanye-Stillwater and the other representative unions at its operations - the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM)‚ Solidarity and Uasa.

Sibanye-Stillwater employs about 32‚200 people at its South African gold operations‚ with Amcu representing about 43% of employees in the bargaining unit.

The company said it had made ongoing attempts to reach a fair and reasonable outcome during the negotiations with unions.

"The average basic wages for category 4-8 employees have increased by more than 65% since Sibanye-Stillwater was unbundled from Gold Fields in 2013. This is significantly above inflation and represents a very real improvement in the standard of living of our employees.

"The current wage agreement reached with NUM‚ Solidarity and Uasa is again well in excess of inflation‚ but takes the longer-term sustainability of the gold operations into consideration‚" it stated.